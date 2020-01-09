|
Edmond (Ed) Van Elslander
Sterling Heights - Edmond (Ed) Van Elslander, born in Detroit on August 18, 1937, passed away January 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet, son Roger Van Elslander, daughter Karen (Christopher) Roosen, and the brothers of Theta Tau Professional Engineering Fraternity. Visitation Friday, January 10, 3 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Rd, Warren. Instate Saturday, January 11, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 28353 Herbert St, Madison Hts. Donations can be made to the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit. Please read the full obituary and share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneral home.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020