Edmund Housey
- - December 25, 2019, Age 92. Beloved husband of Dorothy for 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Marne), David and Paul (Amber). Devoted grandfather of Emily, Kathryne, Benjamin, Michael, Elizabeth and Matthew. Ed was the third born of eight children. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 a.m. at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Building Bridges, P.O. Box 350, Birmingham, MI 48012.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019