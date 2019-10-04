|
|
Edmund P. Kotowski
KOTOWSKI, EDMUND P. September 25, 2019, Dearest son of the late Anna and Paul Kotowski. Loved brother of the late Dolores Kotowski, Jennie (John) Gutowski, Helen Konarske and Wanda (Lou) Garza. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 6th, 2-4 pm with Rosary 3:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday, October 7th, 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Edmund was a Past Commander at the Sgt. Stanley F. Romanowski Post #6896 in Detroit, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019