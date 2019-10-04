Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Edmund P. Kotowski Obituary
Edmund P. Kotowski

KOTOWSKI, EDMUND P. September 25, 2019, Dearest son of the late Anna and Paul Kotowski. Loved brother of the late Dolores Kotowski, Jennie (John) Gutowski, Helen Konarske and Wanda (Lou) Garza. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 6th, 2-4 pm with Rosary 3:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday, October 7th, 10:00 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Edmund was a Past Commander at the Sgt. Stanley F. Romanowski Post #6896 in Detroit, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
