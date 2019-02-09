|
|
Edmund "Ed" Sperkowski Jr.
Detroit - Edmund "Ed" Sperkowski Jr, 85, died Sunday February 3rd, 2019 at Camelot Hall Nursing Home due to cancer. He leaves his two sons, Evan Deerfield, and Sean Sperkowski(Katy), two sisters Lorraine Lowe and Geraldine Francis (Ken), and grandchildren Maggie, Luke, Jack, and Ginny.
Born in Detroit, he was the son of Edmund Sr and Lillian (Lyskawa). He attended Detroit University High and Eastern Michigan and served two years in Korea in the Army. He was an educator, conservationist, and bookseller. He was a true lover of reading and books and was always helping people find books and materials that educated and entertained them. He was a true Renaissance man who appreciated and strove to learn about science, art, music, and craftsmanship. He leaves behind many good friends.
Services: Arrangements are being handled by Duzak Funeral Home 16600 West Warren Rd in Detroit. Memorial service and visitation will be Sunday February 10 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to International Wildlife Refuge Alliance - iwralliance.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 9, 2019