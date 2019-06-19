|
Edna Jean Roberts
St. Clair Shores - Edna Jean Roberts, age 81, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth Roberts; loving mother of Kelly Renee Roberts; daughter of the late Thomas and the late Anna Hughes; dear sister of the late Richard Hughes, the late Adeline Hughes, the late Bud Hughes, the late Tomaline Hughes, Dorothy June Hughes, the late Darlene Hughes, Thomas J. Hughes, and Albert "Butch" Hughes; daughter-in-law to the late Gertrude and the late Ted Roberts; and sister-in-law to the late Eugene Roberts and the late Glen Roberts. She is also survived by nieces: Suzanne Bacan, Nicole Bacan, and Robbie Bacan. Jean was a member of several different organizations, including: The Friends of River Raisin, the First Pennsylvania Regiment, Citizens of the American Colonies, the St. Clair Voyagers, Roger's Rangers, and the Sons of Union Veterans. Visitation 1-9pm Wednesday, June 19 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral service 8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 19, 2019