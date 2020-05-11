|
Edna M. Boyd
Detroit - Edna M. Boyd, age 94 of Detroit passed away on May 9, 2020. Edna was the owner of the Factory Bar in Detroit for many years and she was a member of the Nativity Church in Detroit. Loving mother of Gail Osborne. Dear grandmother of Edward Pollet and the late David Pollet. Dear great-grandmother of Marissa Pollet. Predeceased by her sister Mary Gunter. Private family services have taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020