Edna Marie (Burhop) Ward
Royal Oak - July 1929 - September 2019
Edna Marie (Burhop) Ward had a kind heart and gentle spirit. She loved to tease and laughed often and easily. She will probably most be remembered for her giggle.
Edna was born and raised in Detroit and married her high school sweetheart in 1950. Together they had five children. When he died in 1972, she didn't crumble; she stiffened her back, went back to school and found a new career. Her resilience would define her in the eyes of others and she was a silent role model for so many.
She worked at Walnut Lake Elementary school in the late 60s and early 70s running the IPI math department. The Michigan Department of Treasury hired her in 1973 and she ended her career there in 1993 as a tax collector, the nicest tax lady you'd ever meet.
Retirement gave her more time to spend doing things she loved such as gardening, crafts, watching movies, volunteering, and learning new things. Her 11 grandchildren were a joy to her; her first grandchild was born on Edna's 50th birthday.
She loved her chihuahua Sally; the colors pink, green and white together; sweet treats; musicals and watching professionals dance; and was an extremely talented cake decorator.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald A. Ward, Sr.; her son, Eric W. Ward; her granddaughters Danielle E. Ward and Emily A. Ward. She is survived by her sons Donald A. Ward, Jr. (Kathy), Paul J. Ward (Betty), William V. Ward; daughter Anne E. Ward Ernst (Mike); daughter-in-law Gail Ward; grandchildren Celeste Ward, Amanda Ward, Derek Ward, Sam Ward, Nicholas Ward, Andrew Ward, Veronica Ward, Olivia Ward, and Sarah Ward.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019