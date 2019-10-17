Services
St John's Episcopal Church
50 E Fisher Fwy
Detroit, MI 48266
(313) 962-7358
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Detroit, MI
View Map
Edward Albert Fleig Obituary
Edward Albert Fleig

Edward Albert Fleig, age 83, passed away on October 9, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born on May 6, 1936 to Harold and Mary (Peacock) Fleig in Chicago, Illinois, Ed graduated from Grinnell College in 1958, married Frances Watkiss in 1960, and worked in advertising for more than 30 years. Ed was a great story teller with a wonderful sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed the lottery, big band music, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Ed loved trains and was a proud volunteer for a large model railroad in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and survived by his daughter Cheryl (Orin) Benner and grandsons Chase and Brayden of Dewitt, Michigan, as well as his brother Hal (Marie) Fleig of Lincolnshire, Illinois. Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Detroit at 11 am on Friday, October 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence, 3186 Pine Tree Rd, Lansing, MI 48911.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
