Edward Albert Krueger II
- - June 21, 1927 to May 1, 2019
Loving husband of Terry (Bright) of San Diego, California for over 30 years. Proud father of late Laura (Marco), William, Mark (Linda), John and Edward III (Candice). Blessed Grandfather of Marco jr. (Gina), Tammy (George II), Michael (Kelly), William jr., Mandy (Eric), Matthew (Leslie), Rachel (Justin), Chad, Adam (Margie), Edward IV, and Julia. Dear Great Grandfather of Maranda, George III, Adrienne, Greg, Samuel, Sophia, Lydia, Drew, Dominic, Jack, Bella, Katelyn, Brady, Payton, Mia, and Marcus. Brother to Janet. Edward was a World War II Veteran, established and owned Krueger Building and Cabinets in Roseville, MI, an avid outdoorsmen that hunted, and enjoyed riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles. A Memorial Celebration to take place this summer. Donations can be made in his name to any military organization. Final resting place is Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019