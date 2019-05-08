Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Albert Krueger Ii


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Albert Krueger Ii Obituary
Edward Albert Krueger II

- - June 21, 1927 to May 1, 2019

Loving husband of Terry (Bright) of San Diego, California for over 30 years. Proud father of late Laura (Marco), William, Mark (Linda), John and Edward III (Candice). Blessed Grandfather of Marco jr. (Gina), Tammy (George II), Michael (Kelly), William jr., Mandy (Eric), Matthew (Leslie), Rachel (Justin), Chad, Adam (Margie), Edward IV, and Julia. Dear Great Grandfather of Maranda, George III, Adrienne, Greg, Samuel, Sophia, Lydia, Drew, Dominic, Jack, Bella, Katelyn, Brady, Payton, Mia, and Marcus. Brother to Janet. Edward was a World War II Veteran, established and owned Krueger Building and Cabinets in Roseville, MI, an avid outdoorsmen that hunted, and enjoyed riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles. A Memorial Celebration to take place this summer. Donations can be made in his name to any military organization. Final resting place is Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.