Edward B. "Ned" Howe
Sterling Heights - Edward B. "Ned" Howe, 92, of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Pine Ridge of Hayes. Born February 13, 1928 in Huntingdon, PA, he was a son of the late James R. and Laura (Black) Howe. He was formerly married to the late Delores (Bellman) Howe.
Mr. Howe is survived by four children, Paula J. Shipley of Macomb, MI, Jessica R. Meldrum and husband, Glenn, of Gilbert, AZ, Beth Ann Howe of Albuquerque, NM, and Edwin T. Howe and wife, Pamela, of Lancaster, PA; and three grandchildren, Kristin Valenza and her husband, Michael, and Matthew and Maria Howe; and a great-grandson, Vincenzo Valenza. He is also survived by a brother, James R. Howe of Huntingdon, PA.
He was a member of the Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
He was a 1946 graduate of Huntingdon High School and received a bachelor's degree from the Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree from Central Michigan University.
Mr. Howe served in the U.S. Army in Japan during World War II and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He then served in Germany during the Korean War and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany).
He was employed by the Chrysler Corporation retiring in 1983 after 30 years of service. He then served as a consultant for Chrysler Corporation from 1984 until 1996.
A graveside service will be held at a later date with interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in remembrance of Mr. Howe may be made to Peace Love and Paws Rescue, www.peaceloveandpawsrescue.com
