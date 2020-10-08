Edward Bartz, Jr.- - October 8, 2020, Age 83. Long-time resident of Troy. A huge Spartan fan and friend to many. Loved golfing, bowling and weekend football, however, he treasured his family most of all. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou. He is survived by his son Charles (Cindy) and daughter Shari Bartz-Smith (Chad Smith). Loving grandfather of Sienna May Smith, Rylie Briallen Smith and Brandon Charles Bartz. Caring brother of Lorraine DeBaptiste (Don) and Carol Killingsworth. Funeral Service Saturday 1 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd, Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home. Memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind.View obituary and sign tribute wall at