Edward Baxter Ramsay, Jr.
Rochester - age 77 of Rochester, passed away September 3, 2020. A longtime resident of Oakland Township. Edward is survived by his loving wife Delphine Ramsay, his best friend and dog, Javier. Beloved brother of Donald (Janet) Ramsay, sister-in-laws Genevieve (the late Jerome) Shiemke, the late Lillian (Lester) Paul, Christine (the late Robert) Szymanski. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Irene (the late Albert) Jurkiewicz and dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an avid member of LeRoy Hunting Club, for 50 years. He retired from F.C.A., Auburn Hills and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his Triumph motorcycle. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 9:30 - 11:30 am followed by his memorial service and Military Honors at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com