Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward Bohde


1923 - 2019
Edward Bohde Obituary
Edward Bohde

St. Clair Shores - Edward L. Bohde, age 96, of St. Clair Shores, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline "Jackie" Bohde; cherished father of Robert (Ellen) Bohde and Donn (Elisabeth) Bohde; dear grandfather of Stefanie (Scott) Norlin, Michael (Christalyn) Bohde, Laura (Brian) Hall, Emilee (Daniel) Malendowski, and Kara Bohde; loving great-grandfather of Cecelia Norlin, Selah Hall, and Amelia Bohde; and brother to Nancy (Howard) Feole, Barbara (Howard) Burkardt, the late Carlton (the late Patricia) Bohde, and the late Earl (Mary) Bohde. Edward served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was held as a Prisoner of War for 4 months, and was awarded a Purple Heart. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. In state Monday, September 16 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 37000 Union Lake Rd., Harrison Twp., MI. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp., MI. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
