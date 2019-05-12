|
Edward C. Lutz, Jr.
Ocala, FL - Chuck passed away at his home in Ocala, FL after a long battle with cancer. In his youth, he attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL where he excelled in football and track. Upon graduation in 1951, he attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship. In 2002 Chuck was inducted into the Marmion Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea. Chuck was a "true blue" fan, an avid golfer, and member of the KofC, VFW, and American Legion. He is survived by his wife Cathy, son CJ, sister Nancy Gerlach, two nieces and two nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church Williamston, MI on Friday May 17, 2019 at 11AM, followed by burial at St Mary Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 10AM -11AM. Rest in peace, Loved One.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019