Edward Charles "Ed" Jerome
Glendale, AZ - 85, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. He was born on May 20, 1933 to the late Joseph and Anna (Servial) Jerome in Mona, WV. While growing up in metro Detroit, he attended Lincoln High School in Warren and Wayne State University. He served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a teacher for Roseville Public Schools for over 30 years. Ed is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; and his two daughters Diane and Eydie. He is preceded in death by his brother Eugene and sister Evelyn (Battisti). A memorial service will take place at Atonement Lutheran Church in Glendale, AZ on May 18, 2019. Donations in Ed's name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019