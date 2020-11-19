Edward D. "Don" Binkowski
Binkowski, Edward D. "Don," age 77, died November 18, 2020. Former husband of Christine Binkowski. Loving father of the late Pam Binkowski, Brian (Shannon) Binkowski, and Jill (Paul) Labroski. Dear grandfather of Foster, Morgan, and Christian. Beloved brother of Sharon (Jim) Maund, the late Robert Binkowski, and brother-in-law of Priscilla Binkowski. He is also survived by many other family members and friends. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com
.