A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Treasure Island - Edward Diedo joined his many family members on August 15, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the AH Peters Funeral Home 20705 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Woods. On August 29, in state 9:30 am at the Solanus Casey Center 1780 Mt. Elliott, Detroit Michigan until the funeral Mass at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mt. Elliott, Detroit MI 48207. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
