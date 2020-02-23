|
Edward Dorian Paley
1/30/1930 - 2/18/2020
Edward Dorian Paley lived with a generous heart and will forever be in ours.
Survived by his loving wife Dorothy; three children, Brad, Susan and Nancy, son-in-law Dale; and two grand-dogs Bella and Lucy.
Ed passed peacefully on February 18, 2020 is his sleep after losing a battle to cancer that had metastasized.
He was a graduate of Wayne State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Our father was a veteran of the Korean War in the 53rd US ARTY, honorably discharged in September of 1953; he was bestowed a KSM w/3 BSS UNSM NDSM and two O/S Bars.
Ed lived life as a genuine and jovial man offering support to those in need; weather it was a car, college tuition, money or simply helping someone shovel out of some snow, he was always ready to help.
He travelled the world while with the Sperry Vickers corporation. He was an inventor; a mechanical engineer turned sales engineer for Vickers, landing them the largest sales contract they had ever received.
He was very proud to have participated in creating the hydraulic systems for the Blue Angels, and the ones that landed us on the moon, bringing home first-generation color prints from the film rolls that went there and back.
Ed owned and operated Hydraulic Power Systems (HPS), offering R & D to many industries: automotive, airline, aerospace, defense, industrial, mobile, and marine.
He loved time with his wife and children, Leland Michigan, tennis with his buds into his late eighties, Wednesday lunches at O'Mara's in Berkley, MI, and dinner five nights a week at Bella Piatti in Birmingham—not to mention an ongoing race with his son-in-law Dale to see who could pay the dinner tab first.
He was a proud man excited to have turned 90 and not ready to leave us.
May he rest in peace and always in our hearts.
At Dad's request there will be no service.
So, wherever you are at 5 pm have a toast in his honor: gin martini, dry, up with a twist.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 23, 2020