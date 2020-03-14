Services
Edward E.j. Higgins


1924 - 2020
Edward E.j. Higgins Obituary
Edward E.J. Higgins

Novi - Edward E.J. Higgins, age 95, passed on March 5, 2020 in Novi.

Beloved husband of Eileen for 57 years.

Loving father of Nancy (Ronald) Carroll, and the late Patrick and Dennis.

Dear grandfather of Andrew (Kimberly), Keith, Erik, Kristine, and great-grandfather of Ryan.

Edward is preceded by his brothers, William and Donald.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
