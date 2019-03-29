|
|
Edward F. Sienkowski
- - Edward F. Sienkowski passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Angeline for 57 years. Beloved father of Marie Sienkowski (Laura Smith) and Diane Wallis (Tim). Devoted grandfather of Kelsey Wallis and Ellie Wallis. Cherished brother of Leonard Sienkowski (Connie), the late Stanley Sienkowski Jr. and the late Rita Scott (Don). Also survived by a very special nephew, Joe Pozdol and many other nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 7:00pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with scripture service at 6:00pm at A.J. Desmond and Sons (Vasu, Rodgers and Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak (between 13-14 Mile). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday April 1st at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial tributes to the .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019