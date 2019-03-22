|
Edward Francis Theisen
- - Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Hill) Theisen. Loving father of Stephen Patrick Theisen, Cheryl (Ken) Nelson, Diane (Bill) Kahler and the late James Edward Theisen. Cherished grandfather of Matt, Jeff (Sara), Mark (Carrie), Andrew (Sarah)Nelson, Christopher (Vicky) Nelson, Bill Kahler and Scott (Katie) Nelson. Great grandfather of Ava, Hunter, Presley, Madeline, Adley, and Olivia.
Visitation Sunday March 24, 2019 from 2-8 pm with a Vigil service at 7 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Memorial service Monday March 25, 2019, gathering at 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd. in Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019