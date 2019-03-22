Services
For more information about
Edward Theisen
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh R
Livonia, MI
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI
More Obituaries for Edward Theisen
1923 - 2019
Download Now