Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Frank Hanna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Frank Hanna Obituary
Edward Frank Hanna

- - passed away February 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Longtime owner of Mack & Springle market in Detroit. Retired as a millwright with Budd Wheel. Beloved husband of the late Ruth for 45 years. Loving father of Edward Jr. (Cher), Sandra Barnwell (William), Larry (Muna), Cheryl Thomas (Eli), Susan Sullivan (Phil). Cherished grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 19 and great-great grandfather of 2. Family will receive friends Tuesday (today) 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles), 248-689-0700. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Visitation on Wednesday begins at 9:30 a.m. Family prefers memorial tributes to the .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now