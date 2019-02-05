|
Edward Frank Hanna
- - passed away February 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Longtime owner of Mack & Springle market in Detroit. Retired as a millwright with Budd Wheel. Beloved husband of the late Ruth for 45 years. Loving father of Edward Jr. (Cher), Sandra Barnwell (William), Larry (Muna), Cheryl Thomas (Eli), Susan Sullivan (Phil). Cherished grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 19 and great-great grandfather of 2. Family will receive friends Tuesday (today) 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles), 248-689-0700. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Visitation on Wednesday begins at 9:30 a.m. Family prefers memorial tributes to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019