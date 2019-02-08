|
|
Edward G. (Jerry) Grobosky
Westland - Passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Mary Jeanne (Keevan) for 63 years. Loving father of Catherine (David) Rabahy, Mark (Susan), Anne Morgan, and the late Mary Ramm-Davison. Brother of Marjory Masek. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Resting at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd) Sunday 2-8:30 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Instate on Monday 10 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 14411 Hubbard (at Plymouth Rd) Livonia until time of Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Adrian Dominican Sisters, or Angela Hospice appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019