South Lyon - Edward Lawrence Glover died Thursday, May 9th after a long struggle with ALS. He was 55 years old. Edward was born on May 15, 1963, and was a man of many interests. Ed especially loved to spend time and play with his children, as well as golf, swim, and travel. And of course, he loved his UM football. He embraced life, and was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. Ed started his family late, and was excited about watching his children grow into wonderful adults. We are heartbroken without him. Edward was surrounded by those he loved, and who loved him greatly. Edward is survived by his wife, Colleen Glover, and four children; Alexis, Joshua, Abigail, and Gabrielle. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Louise Glover, and sister, Barbara Glover, and by many loyal and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred L. Glover. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 2:00-8:00pm at Phillips Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 15, at 11:00am with viewing starting at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALS of Michigan. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019