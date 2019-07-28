|
|
Edward H. Bird
Clinton Twp. - Edward H. Bird, (1919-2019). Devoted husband to the late Mary A. Bird, father of Charles (Linda), Donna (Lucjan), Edward (Karen) and Jeffery (Nelle). Grandfather of Kimberly, Edward, Jeffery, Kyle, and Megan. Great-grandfather of Paris, Aiden, and Gracelyn.
A lifetime Michigan resident Edward was a decorated U.S. Naval WWII veteran serving from 1937 to 1945 aboard the USS Griffin. He was a lifetime member of the VFW - Bruce Post. Edward was a committed citizen who volunteered in several area hospitals, on the Ritual Team of the VFW - Bruce Post and at the Fisher Theater.
Edward was a humble, generous, gentle man whose life touched and enriched many others. He passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 23 of natural causes. Edward made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VFW Bruce Post in St Clair Shores, Mi.
Interment and Celebration of Life Services to be announced.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019