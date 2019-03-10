Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Edward J. Connors

Edward J. Connors Obituary
Edward J. Connors

- - age 85, March 7, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Dear father of Dennis (Darcel) Connors, Elaine (Dennis Nalezyty) Connors, and Kathleen Connors. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Lauren, Claire, Samuel, Emily, and the late Joseph. Dear brother of the late Shirley Palumbo & the late Dennis Connors.

Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 1368 N. Crooks Road (Between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 4-8 PM. Funeral at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church 3077 Glouchester Dr, Troy, on Wednesday 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10 AM.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
