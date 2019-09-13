|
Edward J. Gubala
Dearborn Heights - September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Dearest father of Jim (Debbie), Diane (Robert) Nassar, Steven, Catherine, and Cynthia (Sean) Lopez. Loving grandpa of Mike, Brittney, Brianna and the late Tom. Great grandpa of Sydney, Alissa and Adyson. Visitation Sunday and Monday 2-8 pm with a Rosary on Monday at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 10:00 am at Sty. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019