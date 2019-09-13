Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sty. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Sty. Linus Church
Dearborn Heights - September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Dearest father of Jim (Debbie), Diane (Robert) Nassar, Steven, Catherine, and Cynthia (Sean) Lopez. Loving grandpa of Mike, Brittney, Brianna and the late Tom. Great grandpa of Sydney, Alissa and Adyson. Visitation Sunday and Monday 2-8 pm with a Rosary on Monday at 7:00 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Tuesday 10:00 am at Sty. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
