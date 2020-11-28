1/1
Edward J. Marchwinski
Warren - Marchwinski, Edward J., age 89, an Honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, Retired Lieutenant of the Warren Police Department died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Ascension-St. John Hospital, Warren, Michigan. Edward was born in Warren, Michigan on Wednesday, April 15, 1931 to the late Alex and Frances Marchwinski. He enjoyed to golf, fish and was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Beloved Husband of the late Annie (2017), they were married for 63 years. Loving Father of Edward Marchwinski, Jr. and Leslie (Eugene) Navock. Dear Grandfather of Edward, III, Jessica, Randall and Shannon. Cherished Great Grandfather of Ivy. Brother of Patricia Brooks and the late Alex Marchwinski and Charles Marchwinski. Due to the Covid situation the family has decided to hold a Memorial Service for Edward in the future. Arrangements by Ford Funeral Home, Center Line, Michigan.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
(586) 754-2464
