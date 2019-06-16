|
Edward James Carey
- - Edward James Carey, 74, passed away June 15, 2019. Loving son of the late William and Rosemary. Dear brother of Richard, Nancy (the late George) Carfes. Patricia (Karl) Loomis, Rosmary and the late Judy (the late Terry) Sullivan, Mary (Raymond) Mackey, William, and Kathleen (Bob) Dante. A visitation will be held Wednesday, 11 am, until the time of service 1:00 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt and Merriman). Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019