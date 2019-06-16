Services
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James Carey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward James Carey Obituary
Edward James Carey

- - Edward James Carey, 74, passed away June 15, 2019. Loving son of the late William and Rosemary. Dear brother of Richard, Nancy (the late George) Carfes. Patricia (Karl) Loomis, Rosmary and the late Judy (the late Terry) Sullivan, Mary (Raymond) Mackey, William, and Kathleen (Bob) Dante. A visitation will be held Wednesday, 11 am, until the time of service 1:00 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt and Merriman). Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery.

www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now