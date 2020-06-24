Edward (Duncan) James WhiteEdward (Duncan) James White passed away peacefully June 16, 2020. Born June 6, 1925, he was a loving husband of 65 years, to the late Helen Marie Casey. He was preceded in death by his three infant sons Fred, Gerard and Peter. He was a loving father to Steven White, Cecilia Scow (Dan), Rosemary Yoshikawa (Edwin), Margaret Lyons (Eric deceased), Carolyn White, Theresa Dubiel (Jim), Herb White (Vania), Elizabeth McDonnell (Paul) and Duncan White (Colleen). He will be missed by his beloved children, grandchildren (17) and great-grandchildren (9).Duncan served in the U.S. Navy during WWII at age 18. He lived his life with a deep faith in God and was devoted to his family, passing on his enthusiasm for life and laughter. On family camping trips, his passion for adventure and fun provided a lasting lesson. Live life to its fullest.He showcased his creativity, craftsmanship and artistic talent through the many drawings, sculptures and radio-controlled airplanes he made and his love of Shakespeare continued to his last days.He never missed an opportunity for gathering with friends and family where everyone enjoyed his magnetism and joyous nature. This was most evident at parties where those in attendance would enjoy his storytelling, humor and quick wit. On June 6, 2020 he celebrated his 95th birthday surrounded by family. His long life was well lived and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is planned for the future.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on behalf of Duncan White to:St. Paul of the Cross Retreat CenterFisher House Foundation, an organization that is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost.