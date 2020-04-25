|
|
Edward John Havlena, Jr.
Edward John Havlena, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren at the age of 88 years.
Ed was born on December 29, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of Edward and Barbara Havlena. On March 11, 1967, he married Betty Welhoelter. Ed obtained his Ph.D in Science and worked as a chemist for Detroit Edison until he retired. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for over 60 years, managing the Detroit ACS chapter website for many years. He was a 2014 FACSS Distinguished Service Award recipient and 2007 Anachem Lifetime Service Award recipient. He also volunteered with Betty at Detroit Children's Library. Ed enjoyed science fiction, as well as traveling with Betty.
Ed is survived by Elizabeth, Scott and Valerie Allen, his sister-in-law Barbara, great niece and nephew Ashley (Rey) and Tyler and great nieces Sophia and Eliana. Ed will be greatly missed by his family and many friends within the scientific community.
Special thanks to Dr Dudley Roberts and his staff for their care and compassion.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Thomas B Schaefer & Assoc., as well as J. Paul Sugameli, PLC for their long-time friendship and service to Ed and Betty.
He is predeceased by his loving wife, Betty in 2011 and his brother George in 2012.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020