Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
5830 Simon Street,
Detroit, MI






Warren - Edward Joseph Strucinski, age 87 of Warren, MI died July 22, 2019 - Beloved husband of Florence Strucinski, and dear father of Cindy (Tony) Corsi, Dennis (Karen) Strucinski, Dan Strucinski, Edward (Debbie) Strucinski, Scott Strucinski, and Andrea Strucinski. Loving Papa of fifteen grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 10am Friday August 2nd at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 5830 Simon Street, Detroit, MI. Memorial donations are appreciated to the -Chicago, shrinerschicago.org Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
