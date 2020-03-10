|
Edward Kasper
Farmington Hills - Age 92, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth; loving dad of Jennifer (John) Haskins and dear papa of Dylan, Ryan and Grace. Preceded in death by brothers, Andrew and Robert. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) downtown Farmington. (248) 474-5200. Funeral service Friday, March 13, 11 am, with visitation beginning at 10 am, also at the funeral home. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorial tributes to Hilltop Church of the Nazarene. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020