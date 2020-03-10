Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kasper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Kasper Obituary
Edward Kasper

Farmington Hills - Age 92, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth; loving dad of Jennifer (John) Haskins and dear papa of Dylan, Ryan and Grace. Preceded in death by brothers, Andrew and Robert. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) downtown Farmington. (248) 474-5200. Funeral service Friday, March 13, 11 am, with visitation beginning at 10 am, also at the funeral home. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia. Memorial tributes to Hilltop Church of the Nazarene. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -