Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas Orthodox Church
29150 W. 10 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Orthodox Church
29150 W. 10 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Resources
1930 - 2019
Edward Koc Obituary
Edward Koc

- - Edward Koc, September 18, 2019, at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Dear father of Steven (Sara) and Hari Khalsa. Cherished grandfather of Gurhar and Siri. Family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:30-8pm with a Trisagion at 6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers, & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10am at St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 29150 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the church.

Sign guestbook and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
