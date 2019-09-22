|
Edward Koc
- - Edward Koc, September 18, 2019, at the age 89. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Dear father of Steven (Sara) and Hari Khalsa. Cherished grandfather of Gurhar and Siri. Family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:30-8pm with a Trisagion at 6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers, & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10am at St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 29150 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Memorial tributes to the church.
