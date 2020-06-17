Edward Kril
Jackson - Age 78 of Detroit Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father to Deanna (Gregory) Mullinax and Denise (Robert) Ohm. Cherished grandfather of Gregory Jr., Mya and Jacob. Dearest brother of William (Patricia) Kril and Patricia (Larry) Belczak. Loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Jozef and Zofia Kril, and brother Stefan Kril. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements were handled through John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Jackson - Age 78 of Detroit Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father to Deanna (Gregory) Mullinax and Denise (Robert) Ohm. Cherished grandfather of Gregory Jr., Mya and Jacob. Dearest brother of William (Patricia) Kril and Patricia (Larry) Belczak. Loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Jozef and Zofia Kril, and brother Stefan Kril. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements were handled through John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.