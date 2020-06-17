Edward Kril
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Kril

Jackson - Age 78 of Detroit Michigan. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father to Deanna (Gregory) Mullinax and Denise (Robert) Ohm. Cherished grandfather of Gregory Jr., Mya and Jacob. Dearest brother of William (Patricia) Kril and Patricia (Larry) Belczak. Loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Jozef and Zofia Kril, and brother Stefan Kril. Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Arrangements were handled through John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved