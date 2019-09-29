|
Homeier, Edward L. September 25, 2019. Age 74 of Dearborn.
Loving father of Eric Homeier and Andrea (Eddie) Zamora. Dear brother of Linda (Lawrence) Cotter, and the late G.A. Custer Homeier Jr., and the late Virginia Ann Anderson. Dearest grandfather of 5. He was predeased by his parents, G.A. Custer and Myrtle Homeier. Practicing attorney for 48 years in City of Detroit. Edward will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Edward's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019