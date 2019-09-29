Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
Edward L. Homeier


1945 - 2019
Edward L. Homeier Obituary
Homeier, Edward L. September 25, 2019. Age 74 of Dearborn.

Loving father of Eric Homeier and Andrea (Eddie) Zamora. Dear brother of Linda (Lawrence) Cotter, and the late G.A. Custer Homeier Jr., and the late Virginia Ann Anderson. Dearest grandfather of 5. He was predeased by his parents, G.A. Custer and Myrtle Homeier. Practicing attorney for 48 years in City of Detroit. Edward will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Edward's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
