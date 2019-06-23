|
|
Edward L. Wojna
Plymouth - June 17, 2019 age 87. Beloved husband of Janet. Dear brother of Mary Ann Burke. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday June 25th 3 to 8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI (Btwn Sheldon and Beck). In State Wednesday June 26th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth (at Beck). Interment Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the World Wildlife Fund. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019