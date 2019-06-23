Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth , MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd.
Plymouth , MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wojna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Wojna


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward L. Wojna Obituary
Edward L. Wojna

Plymouth - June 17, 2019 age 87. Beloved husband of Janet. Dear brother of Mary Ann Burke. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday June 25th 3 to 8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI (Btwn Sheldon and Beck). In State Wednesday June 26th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth (at Beck). Interment Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the World Wildlife Fund. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now