1/1
Edward Liverance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Liverance

Age 100, Passed away Peacefully November 26, 2020.

Loving Husband of the late Marie, Dearest father of the late David

Also preceded in death by his brothers: George, Harold, Frederick, Howard, John and sister: Marguerite.

Edward was a WWII Veteran who served in the Army/Airforce as a gunner on a B-29 in the Pacific. His post career was creating precision machine parts which utilized his qualities of patience and persistence. Edward was also a nature lover and a talented artist. Most importantly Edward was a devoted family man, He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed. Private burial services took place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Professional Mortuary Services, Detroit, Michigan (313) 894-1334






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Professional Mortuary Services
3833 Livernois Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
(313) 894-1334
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved