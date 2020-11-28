Edward LiveranceAge 100, Passed away Peacefully November 26, 2020.Loving Husband of the late Marie, Dearest father of the late DavidAlso preceded in death by his brothers: George, Harold, Frederick, Howard, John and sister: Marguerite.Edward was a WWII Veteran who served in the Army/Airforce as a gunner on a B-29 in the Pacific. His post career was creating precision machine parts which utilized his qualities of patience and persistence. Edward was also a nature lover and a talented artist. Most importantly Edward was a devoted family man, He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed. Private burial services took place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Professional Mortuary Services, Detroit, Michigan (313) 894-1334