Edward M. Luszczyk
Dearborn - 87, entered eternal life on April 26, 2020. Ed attended St. Hedwig Elementary School and graduated from Chadsey High School in 1950, served in the United States Army, was active in the Polish Legion of American Veterans (PLAV), the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus, and was a retired accountant for GM. Preceded in death by his beloved sister, Dolores (Chester) Smalarz, in 2018, and an infant sister, Viola, in 1938. Surviving are a sister, Helen (the late Walter) Tomiuk; brother, Richard (the late Peggy) Luszczyk; brother-in-law, Chester Smalarz; nieces and nephews, Cheryl (David) Marr, John (Diane) Tomiuk, Lori (Bruce) Beyer, Tim (Jon Buyle) Smalarz and Reverend Fr. James Smalarz; four great-nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass honoring Ed's life will be planned when our country returns to health. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020