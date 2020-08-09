1/
Edward O. Reling
Edward O. Reling

Edward O. Reling, age 84, August 8, 2020. Loving husband of the late Rose Reling of 49 years. Dear father of Mark, David (Christine), Michael (Tricia), and Claudette (Kurt) Fix. Cherished grandfather of seven and great grandfather of five. Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3 - 9pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Twp. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:30 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market St., Mount Clemens. In state at 9am on Thursday. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com for more information.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
