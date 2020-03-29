Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Brager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. Brager Obituary
Edward P. Brager

Sterling Heights, MI - BRAGER, EDWARD PAUL Age 91 March 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Henrietta. Loving father of Rosanne(David)Breloski, Pat(Brannon)Holt, Janet(Thomas)Gole & Mark(Karen Young)Brager. Proud grandfather of 8 & great grandfather of 5. All Funeral Services will be private under the direction of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -