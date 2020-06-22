Edward R. Klaczynski



Lakeland,FL and Woodruff WI - 7/5/1934 to 6/17/2020



Edward R. Klaczynski, 85, of Lakeland, Florida and Woodruff, Wisconsin, passed away on June 17, 2020. Edward, a loving husband and father, is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dina, Sister Nancy Simone, 6 children, Edward (Lydia) Klaczynski, Dawn (Randy) Lynn, Cheryl Green, Lori (Dave) Tester, Janet (Alan) Rapkin, Steven (Carmen) Klaczynski, 18 loving grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Edward and Mary Klaczynski, and 2 grandchildren, Laura Andrews and John Klaczynski. Edward worked for Burroughs/Unisys Corp. for 39 years retiring as Director of Worldwide Distribution Services. Ed loved fishing in Northern Wisconsin, the Michigan Wolverines and above all, he is most proud of his family. There is no funeral and visitation scheduled for Edward.









