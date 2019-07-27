|
Edward (Ed)
Ralph Aniol
Seven Lakes, NC - Edward (Ed) Ralph Aniol, 98, passed on May 20, 2019. Edward was a longtime resident of Attica.
Ed is survived by his children: Nancy (Tim) Parton and David (Penny) Aniol. Also 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Delores, and son, Mark.
A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held Sunday, August 4th at the Attica Township Hall, 4350 Peppermill Road, Attica, Michigan 48412. The family will receive visitors from Noon to 3 PM.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 27, 2019