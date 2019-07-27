Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Attica Township Hall
4350 Peppermill Road
Attica, MI
Edward Ralph (Ed) Aniol

Edward Ralph (Ed) Aniol Obituary
Edward (Ed)

Ralph Aniol

Seven Lakes, NC - Edward (Ed) Ralph Aniol, 98, passed on May 20, 2019. Edward was a longtime resident of Attica.

Ed is survived by his children: Nancy (Tim) Parton and David (Penny) Aniol. Also 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Delores, and son, Mark.

A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held Sunday, August 4th at the Attica Township Hall, 4350 Peppermill Road, Attica, Michigan 48412. The family will receive visitors from Noon to 3 PM.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 27, 2019
