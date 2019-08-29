Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
19120 Purlingbrook
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Priscilla Catholic Church
19120 Purlingbrook
Livonia, MI
Edward "Dick" Redington


1939 - 2019
Edward "Dick" Redington Obituary
Edward "Dick" Redington

Livonia - Edward "Dick" Redington, of Livonia, Age 79, August 25, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy Redington. Loving father of Kelly (Dan) O'Neil, Kevin (Helene) Redington and Kathleen (Steve) Grobbel. Dear grandfather of 10. Great grandfather of one. Brother of Jim (Sue) Redington and the late Lynne (Charlie) Galway. Brother in law of Kay Wynne, Patty Hegarty, Mary Jo Hegarty and George Kelly. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Thursday from 2 - 8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm. Instate at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, Friday from 9:30 am until Funeral Mass at 10:00 am.

Memorials may be directed to Homes For Autism. Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
