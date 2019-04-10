Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1955 E Commerce St
Milford, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward Richard Huber Obituary
Edward Richard Huber

Commerce - Edward Richard Huber, of Commerce, passed away while in the loving care of his family on April 9, 2019. He was 91 years old.

He is survived by his wife, of 36 years, Patricia; children, Christine Huber, Cathleen Forman, Richard (Rachel) Huber, Margaret (David) Criner, Suzanne (John Jost) Murrin, John (Lisa) Murrin, Kathleen (Frank) Frey, and Maureen (Patrick) Lathrop; and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 from 3 - 8pm. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1955 E Commerce St, Milford, MI 48381, on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10:30AM. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Capuchin Kitchen or The Knights of Equity. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
