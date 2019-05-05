Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd.
Utica, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Rd.
Utica, MI
Middletown, DE - Edward Stephen Szubielski, age 88, of Middletown, DE (formerly of Shelby Township), passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation Monday, May 6, 4 - 8 p.m. (Rosary 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke). Funeral Mass Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. (in state 11:30) at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
