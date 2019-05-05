|
|
Edward Szubielski
Middletown, DE - Edward Stephen Szubielski, age 88, of Middletown, DE (formerly of Shelby Township), passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation Monday, May 6, 4 - 8 p.m. (Rosary 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke). Funeral Mass Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. (in state 11:30) at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019