Edward T. Mabley
Bloomfield Hills - Age 94, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Ed and his beloved wife, Dorothy recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, married on December 18, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, The Reverend Thomas and Clara Mabley and sister Lois Minter Mabley Horton. Ed was born on June 16, 1924 in Taylor, Texas and is survived by brother Thomas Mabley III (Geraldine Adams), daughter Anne Miller (Jim), son Ted (Elizabeth), grandchildren Raymond (Jamie), Jennifer, Cameron, Katherine and two great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24 from 3-8 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 25, 10 am at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, (248) 644-5210.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to three charities meaningful to Ed: A World In Motion program through SAE,Evans Scholars Foundation or Hospice of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019