|
|
Edward T. Nicholson Jr.
St. Ignace - Edward T. Nicholson Jr. Age 81 of St Ignace, MI passed away June 15th at Hospice House, Cheboygan, MI.
Survived by his wife Barbara, sons Martin (Ann), Edward III (Maryann), Michael (Elizabeth), Brian (Tammy), Kevin (Deanna), brother Richard (Beverly), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his parents Edward & Daisy and three sisters, Louise, Vera, Gloria & their spouses.
He retired from GTW/CN Railroad with 40+ years of service. Additionally, Ed, Eddie, Fast Eddie, Tiger Ed, or just simply "Fast" worked for the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, MI & Lakeland, FL. and ushered at Cobo and Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, July 14th at Sportsman's Den in Riverview, MI beginning at 2:00 p.m. Family would appreciate a RSVP to [email protected] with name(s) and number attending by Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019