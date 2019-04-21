Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Detroit - Edward Francis Tallant, age 83, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen. He was the dear brother of Marie Corcoran and the late Suzanne Hayashi. He was the loved uncle of Michelle Kirtley, Michael McGillivary; Michael, Margaret, and Sarah Corcoran; Emiko, Keiko, and Mariko Hayashi. Preceded in death also by his parents, Edward and Mona. Edward retired from the City of Detroit. Edward was a member of the Rotary Club, the Scarab Club, and often volunteered at the Detroit Zoo. A memorial gathering will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the Detroit Zoo www.detroitzoo.org. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
