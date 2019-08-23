|
|
Edward Talmadge Hopper
Royal Oak - Edward Talmadge Hopper, age 75 of Royal Oak, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Carlene. Loving father of Michael (Kathy) Hopper, Barbara (Dean) Johnson, David (Susie) Hopper, and Lisa Cash. Dear brother of Jean Smith. Proud grandfather of Erik (Shawna) Johnson, Katherine Hopper, Larry Hopper, and Jordan-Shane Cash. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (two blocks west of Woodward Avenue). Private burial to take place at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Due to allergies, the family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: the and/or . Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019